All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Grain prices rise after explosion on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 13:12

Wheat prices reacted to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and as of the morning of 6 June, showed an increase of 3%.

Source: The data of Barchart Trader, which tracks market data in real time. 

Wheat currently costs about US$6.4 per bushel.

BARCHART.COM
BARCHART.COM

"Wheat went up by 3% – this is how the market reacted to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant," commented Oleh Nivievskyi, vice president for Economic Education and associate professor at the Kyiv School of Economics.

Advertisement:

According to the expert, markets are now in a state where they expect an escalation.

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
21:43
UN Secretary General "concerned" that Russia may withdraw from "grain agreement" in July
All News
Advertisement: