All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Grain prices rise after explosion on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 13:12

Wheat prices reacted to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and as of the morning of 6 June, showed an increase of 3%.

Source: The data of Barchart Trader, which tracks market data in real time. 

Wheat currently costs about US$6.4 per bushel.

Advertisement:
BARCHART.COM
BARCHART.COM

"Wheat went up by 3% – this is how the market reacted to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant," commented Oleh Nivievskyi, vice president for Economic Education and associate professor at the Kyiv School of Economics.

According to the expert, markets are now in a state where they expect an escalation.

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: