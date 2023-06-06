All Sections
EU is ready to provide assistance after blowing up of Kakhovka power plant – Ukraine's Foreign Minister speaks with Borrell

European PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 19:30

The European Union has expressed its readiness to provide assistance in mitigating the aftermath of the Russians' blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), which led to flooding and large-scale evacuations.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba after a conversation with Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister tweeted that he had told Borrell "how Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam and what the implications are for people and the environment".

Quote: "The EU is ready to provide necessary assistance and humanitarian aid to mitigate the consequences of this Russia-made disaster," he added.

Background: On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with the Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia’s blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant a heinous war crime and probably the biggest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades.

A number of foreign leaders and European officials have condemned the incident.

