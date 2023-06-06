Russians again shelled the ammonia pipeline in Kharkiv Oblast

For the second time in two days, the Russian military shelled an ammonia pipeline in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Russian occupiers shelled the ammonia pipeline for the second time in the Kupiansk district. A total of six air-strikes were recorded in the area of the pumping station near the village of Masiutivka."

Details: According to him, as of now, ammonia in the air has not been recorded; the situation is under control.

On 5 June, the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported about the damage to the pipeline of ammonia due to the Russian shelling. A headquarters was set up to eliminate the consequences of the situation in the Oblast.

