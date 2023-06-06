All Sections
Russians again shelled the ammonia pipeline in Kharkiv Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 21:32
For the second time in two days, the Russian military shelled an ammonia pipeline in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Russian occupiers shelled the ammonia pipeline for the second time in the Kupiansk district. A total of six air-strikes were recorded in the area of the pumping station near the village of Masiutivka."

Details: According to him, as of now, ammonia in the air has not been recorded; the situation is under control.

Background:

  • On 5 June, the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported about the damage to the pipeline of ammonia due to the Russian shelling. A headquarters was set up to eliminate the consequences of the situation in the Oblast.

