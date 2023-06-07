Biden on destruction of Kakhovka power plant: We will help Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has commented on the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant for the first time, saying that the United States will help Ukraine.

Source: Holos Ameryky (Voice of America) on Telegram

Details: The US president was asked what his message was to the Russian Federation regarding the dam explosion in Ukraine.

"We are not leaving. We’re going to help Ukraine," Biden replied.

Background:

US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that Washington continues to assess the situation following the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Ukraine’s south.

According to NBC News, the United States is investigating the circumstances of the explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant in southern Ukraine, but is leaning towards suspecting that Russia is involved.

