All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden on destruction of Kakhovka power plant: We will help Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 00:28
Biden on destruction of Kakhovka power plant: We will help Ukraine
Joe Biden, Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has commented on the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant for the first time, saying that the United States will help Ukraine.

Source: Holos Ameryky (Voice of America) on Telegram

Details: The US president was asked what his message was to the Russian Federation regarding the dam explosion in Ukraine.

"We are not leaving. We’re going to help Ukraine," Biden replied.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that Washington continues to assess the situation following the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Ukraine’s south.
  • According to NBC News, the United States is investigating the circumstances of the explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant in southern Ukraine, but is leaning towards suspecting that Russia is involved.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
21:43
UN Secretary General "concerned" that Russia may withdraw from "grain agreement" in July
All News
Advertisement: