Chemicals and fish kills: Water may become unusable due to explosion on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant – Ministry of Health

The tragedy at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused flooding of cemeteries, landfills, latrines, etc. Because of this, the water may become unsuitable for consumption.



Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Health

Video from Marianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Details: The reason for this is chemicals, fertilisers and pathogens of infectious diseases that will find their way into the river after being spilled over a significant area.

As noted in the Ministry of Health, local Centre for Disease Control and Prevention specialists are already taking water samples from reservoirs and wells, etc.

Experts expect a die-off of fish in Kherson Oblast and in the flooded areas of Zaporizhzhia in the next 3-5 days due to the rapid drop in the water level.

