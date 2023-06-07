All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Chemicals and fish kills: Water may become unusable due to explosion on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant – Ministry of Health

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 11:23

The tragedy at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused flooding of cemeteries, landfills, latrines, etc. Because of this, the water may become unsuitable for consumption.

Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Health

@ssikarioo

Advertisement:
♬ оригинальный звук - СИКАРИО
Video from Marianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Details: The reason for this is chemicals, fertilisers and pathogens of infectious diseases that will find their way into the river after being spilled over a significant area.

As noted in the Ministry of Health, local Centre for Disease Control and Prevention specialists are already taking water samples from reservoirs and wells, etc.

Experts expect a die-off of fish in Kherson Oblast and in the flooded areas of Zaporizhzhia in the next 3-5 days due to the rapid drop in the water level.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: