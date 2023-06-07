Culture Ministry releases list of museums and heritage sites at risk of flooding in Kherson Oblast

On Wednesday, 7 June, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy (MCIP) released a list of museums and cultural heritage sites in Kherson Oblast that have already been flooded or are under threat of flooding due to the Russians blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

"Damage to numerous cultural heritage sites as a result of the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has been added to the crimes of the Russians. A significant part of the sites are located on temporarily occupied territory, so the possibilities for clarifying the data are limited", the ministry's statement says.

According to the MCIP, as of the end of the day on 6 June, the following historic monuments have already been affected: facilities of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, built in 1951-1958; buildings on the Central Square in the city of Nova Kakhovka; buildings in the city's historical centre, etc. The Houses of Arts in Nova Kakhovka, Korsunka and Dnipriany settlements are flooded.

Advertisement:

The House of Arts in Nova Kakhovka. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The following archaeological sites of national significance are in areas at risk in the Bilozerka and Hola Prystan districts: a Lviv settlement in the village of Lvove (4th century BC – 4th century AD), a Burgundian settlement in the village of Mykolaivka (2nd-5th century), the Archaeological Site of the Tiahyn fortress in the village of Tiahynka (13th-17th century), the ancient settlement of Poniativske in the village of Poniativka (4th century BC – 4th century AD), etc.

The ministry noted that most of the monuments at risk of flooding are located in temporarily occupied territory. The exception is the Cossack Museum in the village of Kozatske.

Preliminary list of museums that have already been flooded or are under threat of being flooded:

Albin Gavdzinskyi Art Gallery at Nova Kakhovka City Council;

History Museum of the City of Nova Kakhovka;

Museum of the History of the Village of Kozatske of Nova Kakhovka City Council (a separate division of the Department of Culture of Nova Kakhovka City Council);

Anatolii Bakhuta Museum of Nova Kakhovka City Council;

Oleshky Museum of Local Lore at Oleshky City Council;

Museum of Military Glory of the Soviet 87th Rifle Division from Moscow in Oleshky;

The house where the famous writer Ostap Vyshia lived (Oleshky district, the village of Krynky);

Museum of Petro Pokryshev, a Soviet pilot and Major General (city of Hola Prystan);

History Museum in Hola Prystan District (village of Chulakivka);

History Museum in Hola Prystan District (village of Kruhloozerka);

Cossack Museum of the History of the village and the memorial complex of the Vydryhan family (village of Kozatske) ;

National Museum of History in Kakhovka district (village of Mala Kakhovka).

The water threatens Polina Raiko's House Museum in Oleshky. According to preliminary estimates by the MCIP, museums in Kherson are out of danger.

The ministry noted that they have not received any information about flooding or flood risks for museums on the right (western) bank of the Dnipro River.

Previously, the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine published a map of attractions and natural recreational resources threatened by the Russians' actions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!