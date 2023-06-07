All Sections
Authorities look for ways to evacuate Ukrainians from occupied part of Kherson Oblast

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 17:17
Kherson is in water, evacuation continues, photo by the Ministry of Internal Affairs

The headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is looking for ways to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from the left (eastern) bank of Kherson Oblast, which is currently under Russian occupation.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, who chairs this headquarters, website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and headquarters on Telegram 

Quote: "At the moment, 29 settlements have been flooded in Kherson Oblast, 10 of them in the temporarily occupied territory. We are now deciding on possible ways to evacuate our citizens who are on the left bank of Dnipro, who were abandoned by the Russians to their fate."

Details: In Kherson, the headquarters is working to eliminate the consequences of the disaster. Ihor Klymenko has already held several working meetings.

During the night of 6-7 June, the water in Kherson rose by 1 metre; it is expected that it will continue to arrive.

 

According to the headquarters, as of 16:00 on 7 June, 1,854 citizens were evacuated from the flooded areas of Kherson.

Rescuers deployed Bohun off-road vehicles to assist in the evacuation in Kherson Oblast.

Almost 1,600 rescuers and police officers and about 300 units of special equipment are currently operating in the area.

If necessary, the number of aid points will be increased.

 

Due to the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP by Russian terrorists, as of 7 June, about 20,000 consumers in Kherson Oblast were left without electricity.

In Kherson Oblast, the pumping station of the Kherson Thermal Power Plant and 129 substations are flooded. In Mykolaiv Oblast, two solar power plants are flooded, too.

The situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is constantly monitored by Energoatom experts. There is currently no direct threat to the occupied nuclear power plant – in spite of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Klymenko instructed the headquarters to assess threats to the environment: "We must understand what is happening with landfills, cemeteries, fertiliser warehouses and mine safety, and do everything to make our people feel that there is government [coming to rescue] and there is help. "

Having destroyed the Kakhovka HPP, the Russian army keeps shelling the right bank of Kherson Oblast with multiple-launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, mortars, aviation and UAVs.

