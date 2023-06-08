All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Foreign Minister on UN's and Red Cross's reaction to the explosion at Kakhovka HPP: We will push them

European PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 13:14

Ukrainian Foreigh Minister Dmytro Kuleba expects that, after working with representatives of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, members of these organisations will be deployed to the disaster zone after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP.

Source: Kuleba announced this on air during the "Breakfast with 1+1" programme on 8 June, European Pravda writes.

Quote: "The problem is not in the lack of desire to do something, but in the procedures that slow down the process of deployment of UN missions to the affected territories. We are speeding things up, we worked with them the day before yesterday, and yesterday... I think that we will reach the maximum deployment of the capacities of these UN organisations," said the minister, commenting on the negotiations with the United Nations.

As for the International Committee of the Red Cross, the minister noted that the situation with this organisation is more complicated.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There are so many rules about neutrality, so as not to compromise themselves with anything, that we have to have a separate conversation with them. Therefore, yes, they did not react quickly, but we will push them, help them where necessary so that they can come there in full force," Kuleba said.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russian occupiers. 

Zelenskyy emphasised that despite the fact that this tragedy on the night of 6 June had happened, neither the UN nor the Red Cross "are there", although they "should be the first to save lives" since this is what these structures were created for.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: