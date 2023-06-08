Ukrainian Foreign Minister on UN's and Red Cross's reaction to the explosion at Kakhovka HPP: We will push them

Ukrainian Foreigh Minister Dmytro Kuleba expects that, after working with representatives of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, members of these organisations will be deployed to the disaster zone after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP.

Source: Kuleba announced this on air during the "Breakfast with 1+1" programme on 8 June, European Pravda writes.

Quote: "The problem is not in the lack of desire to do something, but in the procedures that slow down the process of deployment of UN missions to the affected territories. We are speeding things up, we worked with them the day before yesterday, and yesterday... I think that we will reach the maximum deployment of the capacities of these UN organisations," said the minister, commenting on the negotiations with the United Nations.

As for the International Committee of the Red Cross, the minister noted that the situation with this organisation is more complicated.

Quote: "There are so many rules about neutrality, so as not to compromise themselves with anything, that we have to have a separate conversation with them. Therefore, yes, they did not react quickly, but we will push them, help them where necessary so that they can come there in full force," Kuleba said.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russian occupiers.

Zelenskyy emphasised that despite the fact that this tragedy on the night of 6 June had happened, neither the UN nor the Red Cross "are there", although they "should be the first to save lives" since this is what these structures were created for.

