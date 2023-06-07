Kakhovka HPP blowing up: Zelenskyy shocked by reaction of UN and Red Cross
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian occupiers.
Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for BILD
Quote: "We have not received a single response [to Ukraine’s requests for help – ed.]. I am shocked."
Details: He added that if there was a reaction, it was "very diplomatic"
Zelenskyy stressed that despite the tragedy that occurred many hours ago, neither the UN nor the Red Cross "are there", although they "should be the first to save lives", as this is what these structures were created for.
Quote: "What is happening right now is a tragedy. An environmental disaster and human tragedy…People and animals have died. People stuck on the roofs of their houses can see those who have drowned flowing past them. It can be seen on the other side. It is extremely hard to evacuate people from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. When our people try to save them, the occupiers launch attacks," Zelesnkyy added.
Details: Zelenskyy added that the consequences of the catastrophe will only be seen in a few days when the water recedes a little.
The president believes that the Russian occupiers are afraid that the Armed Forces for Ukraine will start the counteroffensive on this front and try to make the liberation of the Ukrainian territories more difficult.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Russian occupation forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair. Ukrhydroenergo, the national regulator, indicates that the reservoir is expected to be drained within the next four days.
- Water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun.
- The blowing up of the dam at the Kakhovka HPP has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
