Lukashenko talks about Russia's "gift" to the West

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 8 June 2023, 15:00
Lukashenko talks about Russia's gift to the West
Alexander Lukashenko, Photo: Getty Images

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has admitted that Russia and Belarus invaded Ukraine and got "bogged down" there, thus giving the West, and the US in particular, a gift.

Source: Lukashenko at a meeting with the heads of the security councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization

Quote: "Let's face it: we gave them a gift when we got bogged down in Ukraine. This is, of course, a gift to them. And here they started clinging to it [Ukraine – ed.] to bring our space to its knees."

Details: At the same time, Lukashenko believes that the main goal of the West is not Russia, but China.

Background: The Kremlin claims that it could not take control of Ukraine quickly because it was helped by the West.

