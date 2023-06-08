All Sections
Russians attack rescue workers in Kherson, injure two

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 8 June 2023, 16:57
Russians attack rescue workers in Kherson, injure two

The Russian occupiers on 8 June launched attacks on rescue workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, injuring two of them.

Source: Serhii Kruk, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Today the Russians committed another terrorist attack! They launched large-scale artillery attacks on the locations where the rescuers work, where civilians, whose houses were destroyed by the Russians, are evacuating to a seemingly safe territory."

Details: Two rescue workers were injured: a diver and a driver bomb disposal experts from Mykolaiv Oblast.

Prokudin added that nine people were injured in the attack, including two members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a police doctor and a volunteer from Germany.

Background: The Russian occupiers started launching attacks on the city of Kherson in the afternoon of 8 June. The Kherson Oblast State Administration reported that the occupiers are launching attacks on the coastal territories and the central part of the city.

