All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack rescue workers in Kherson, injure two

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 8 June 2023, 16:57
Russians attack rescue workers in Kherson, injure two

The Russian occupiers on 8 June launched attacks on rescue workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, injuring two of them.

Source: Serhii Kruk, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Today the Russians committed another terrorist attack! They launched large-scale artillery attacks on the locations where the rescuers work, where civilians, whose houses were destroyed by the Russians, are evacuating to a seemingly safe territory."

 

Details: Two rescue workers were injured: a diver and a driver bomb disposal experts from Mykolaiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Prokudin added that nine people were injured in the attack, including two members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a police doctor and a volunteer from Germany.

Background: The Russian occupiers started launching attacks on the city of Kherson in the afternoon of 8 June. The Kherson Oblast State Administration reported that the occupiers are launching attacks on the coastal territories and the central part of the city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: