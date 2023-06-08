Russians attack flooded Kherson

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russian occupiers are currently launching attacks on the city of Kherson.

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians are attacking Kherson. They are targeting coastal territories and the central part of the city."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has on 8 June arrived in Kherson Oblast, where Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and flooded dozens of settlement.

