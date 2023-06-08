Russians attack flooded Kherson
Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russian occupiers are currently launching attacks on the city of Kherson.
Source: Prokudin on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians are attacking Kherson. They are targeting coastal territories and the central part of the city."
Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)
"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson
Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has on 8 June arrived in Kherson Oblast, where Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and flooded dozens of settlement.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!