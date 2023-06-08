All Sections
Greta Thunberg calls for Russia to be punished for ecocide in Ukraine

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 8 June 2023, 23:38
Greta Thunberg calls for Russia to be punished for ecocide in Ukraine

Prominent Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has said that Russia has committed ecocide in southern Ukraine and must be punished for it.

Source: Greta Thunberg on Twitter

Quote: "This ecocide as a continuation of Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine is yet another atrocity which leaves the world lost for words. Our eyes are once again on Russia who must be held accountable for their crimes."

Details: Her call for action appeared on the third day after the Russian military blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, destroying its turbine hall and dam, which has led to the flooding of the left and right banks of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, the draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir, loss of life among people and animals, and the loss of cultural heritage.

Thunberg released her statement after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on more than 60 international political and public figures, including the young Swedish eco-activist, to punish Russia for ecocide.

