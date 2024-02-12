10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

Over 10,000 square metres of land has been polluted as a result of a fuel leak caused by a Russian attack on an oil depot in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 February.

Source: Gvara Media with reference to Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "Since the oil depot was attacked and there was a fuel leak, a large area has been polluted. According to preliminary reports, more than 10,000 sq. m of land has been polluted due to the leakage of both diesel and gasoline. Over 3,800 tonnes of fuel had reportedly been stored at the oil depot. Besides polluting the soil, these oil products also spilled into the Nemyshlia River."

Advertisement:

Details: Bolvinov said the police had contacted the State Environmental Inspectorate of Kharkiv Oblast, which has collected samples of soil and water from the polluted areas.

The police are considering initiating criminal proceedings under Article 441 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (ecocide).

Background:

Russian Shahed drones attacked Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 February, causing an oil spill that, in turn, caused 14 houses to catch fire. Kharkiv authorities initially said one civilian was killed in the attack.

Later it was revealed that a family of five died when their house caught fire: a husband and wife and their three children aged 7, 4 and seven months.

Support UP or become our patron!