Pentagon will announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth more than $2 billion

The Pentagon is set to announce a long-term package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday, including air defence equipment, which will be worth more than $2 billion.

Details: The funds, allocated under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, will be used to purchase Hawk missile launchers and missiles, as well as GEM-T and PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot air defence system.

The publication notes that the announcement will be made as military analysts say that Ukraine's long-anticipated counteroffensive is getting underway.

