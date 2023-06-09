All Sections
Pentagon will announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth more than $2 billion

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 9 June 2023, 04:05
Photo: Getty Images

The Pentagon is set to announce a long-term package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday, including air defence equipment, which will be worth more than $2 billion.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to sources

Details: The funds, allocated under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, will be used to purchase Hawk missile launchers and missiles, as well as GEM-T and PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot air defence system.

The publication notes that the announcement will be made as military analysts say that Ukraine's long-anticipated counteroffensive is getting underway.

Advertisement: