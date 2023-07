Russian forces kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Map of Donetsk Oblast, with red dots marking fatalities and blue marking casualties. The dark grey area is the Russian-occupied territory. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian occupation forces killed three civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Friday, 30 June.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: On 30 June, Russian forces killed three Donetsk Oblast residents: two in Serhiivka and one in Mykolaivka.

Another 10 civilians sustained injuries as a result of Russian attacks.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!