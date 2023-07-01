Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations on 3 fronts, more than 30 combat clashes occurred – General Staff report

Over the course of the past 24 hours, more than 30 combat clashes occurred; in particular, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations on Lyman, Bakhmut, and Marinka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 1 July.

Details: During the day, Russian forces carried out 22 airstrikes, and launched more than 60 attacks using multiple launcher rocket systems on the positions of Ukraine’s forces and the settlements. The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

Russians concentrated their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Marinka fronts – more than 30 combat clashes occurred during the day.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units there.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russian army launched an airstrike near Veterynarne (Kharkiv Oblast), and deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 15 settlements, including Karpovychi (Chernihiv Oblast); Myropillia, Riasne (Sumy Oblast); Udy, Pylna, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chuhunivka, Odradne, Kamianka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Kyslivka and Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Topoli, Novomlynsk, Fyholivka, Masiutivka, and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Nevske and south of Dibrova (Luhansk Oblast) and launched airstrikes near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), Vyimka and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Dibrova, Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka, Berestove (Donetsk Oblast), came under shelling.

On the Bakhmut front, Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Bohdanivka (Donetsk Oblast) and launched airstrikes near Bila Hora, Toretsk, and New-York. More than 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, and Pivdenne (Donetsk Oblast) were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russians carried out an airstrike in the area of Avdiivka, and deployed artillery to attack more than 10 settlements, including Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defenders repelled all Russian attacks in the area of Marinka. At the same time, Russians deployed artillery to attack the settlements of Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian army conducted airstrikes in and around Makarivka (Donetsk Oblast) and attacked more than 15 settlements, including Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Zolota Nyva, Storozheve, Blahodatne, Makarivka, Vilne Pole and Zelene Pole (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing. They deployed artillery to attack more than 30 settlements, including Novodarivka, Levadne, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Zelenivka (Kherson Oblast) and the city of Kherson.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out 10 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, struck 2 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and 1 command post.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck a Russian control and command centre, one cluster of military personnel, weapons and equipment, an ammunition storage point, two artillery systems in a firing position, an anti-aircraft defence device, an electronic warfare system and another important Russian target.

