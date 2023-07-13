Germany delivers aid to Ukraine: Gepard air defence systems, shells and other equipment

The German government decided to deliver a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which included equipment for the IRIS-T SLM air defence system, ammunition, six Gepard air defence systems and other equipment.

Source: Updated data from the German government

Details: In particular, the new batch of military aid delivered to Ukraine includes:

6 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns Gepard

3,230 155-mm projectiles

1,184 rounds of 155-mm smoke ammunition

1 bridge for a Biber bridge-laying tank

A Biber bridge-laying tank

5 border protection vehicles

10 laser aiming equipment IRIS-T SLM

1 truck tractor train 8x8 HX81

4 semi-trailers

24,192 rounds of 40-mm calibre ammunition

2 sets of spare parts for Vector drones

10 fire command units IRIS-T SLM

Background:

On 11 July, Germany confirmed the delivery of a new aid package worth about EUR600 million to Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Defence, Kyiv will receive 2 launchers for the Patriot air defence system, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Leopard 1 tanks and 1 Luna unmanned aerial vehicle system.

