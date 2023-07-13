Germany delivers aid to Ukraine: Gepard air defence systems, shells and other equipment
Thursday, 13 July 2023, 15:33
The German government decided to deliver a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which included equipment for the IRIS-T SLM air defence system, ammunition, six Gepard air defence systems and other equipment.
Source: Updated data from the German government
Details: In particular, the new batch of military aid delivered to Ukraine includes:
- 6 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns Gepard
- 3,230 155-mm projectiles
- 1,184 rounds of 155-mm smoke ammunition
- 1 bridge for a Biber bridge-laying tank
- A Biber bridge-laying tank
- 5 border protection vehicles
- 10 laser aiming equipment IRIS-T SLM
- 1 truck tractor train 8x8 HX81
- 4 semi-trailers
- 24,192 rounds of 40-mm calibre ammunition
- 2 sets of spare parts for Vector drones
- 10 fire command units IRIS-T SLM
Background:
- On 11 July, Germany confirmed the delivery of a new aid package worth about EUR600 million to Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Defence, Kyiv will receive 2 launchers for the Patriot air defence system, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Leopard 1 tanks and 1 Luna unmanned aerial vehicle system.
