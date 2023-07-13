All Sections
Germany delivers aid to Ukraine: Gepard air defence systems, shells and other equipment

European PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 15:33
The German government decided to deliver a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which included equipment for the IRIS-T SLM air defence system, ammunition, six Gepard air defence systems and other equipment.

Source: Updated data from the German government

Details: In particular, the new batch of military aid delivered to Ukraine includes:

  • 6 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns Gepard
  • 3,230 155-mm projectiles 
  • 1,184 rounds of 155-mm smoke ammunition
  • 1 bridge for a Biber bridge-laying tank
  • A Biber bridge-laying tank
  • 5 border protection vehicles
  • 10 laser aiming equipment IRIS-T SLM
  • 1 truck tractor train 8x8 HX81
  • 4 semi-trailers
  • 24,192 rounds of 40-mm calibre ammunition
  • 2 sets of spare parts for Vector drones
  • 10 fire command units IRIS-T SLM

Background:

  • On 11 July, Germany confirmed the delivery of a new aid package worth about EUR600 million to Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Defence, Kyiv will receive 2 launchers for the Patriot air defence system, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Leopard 1 tanks and 1 Luna unmanned aerial vehicle system.

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

