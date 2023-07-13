All Sections
Russians bring agricultural products in occupied territories in line with their standards

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 16:03

The Russian invasion authorities are preparing Ukrainian agricultural products from the occupied territories for export, and for this purpose they are bringing them, as well as the work of agricultural producers, in line with Russian standards.

Source: Hanna Malyar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

The representative of the Ministry of Defence compared Russians to barbarians.

"Russia, like a true barbarian, seizes the territories and people of a more developed country, sucks up all the resources and brings it to destruction. Currently, the Putin regime is creating conditions for the export of agricultural products from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine outside the territory of the Russian Federation," she said.

According to Malyar, "for this purpose, the occupier is bringing agricultural products and work of agricultural producers in line with the standards of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision."

Background: The Group of Seven (G7) countries are working on a scheme to combat the theft of Ukrainian grain from the occupied territories by means of chemical identification of its origin.

