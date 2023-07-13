Government explains essence of "MAP substitute" for Ukraine's accession to NATO

The Ukrainian side has held the first consultations on the development of an adapted Annual National Programme (ANP), which, according to the NATO Summit in Vilnius, became a new measure of Ukraine's membership progress.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Stefanishyna has said that Kyiv is negotiating with its partners on the format of the new ANP, stressing that it will be approved in a bilateral format and "will be a very short programme".

Quote from Stefanishyna: "On the sidelines of the summit, the president and I held several bilateral meetings to discuss this issue. In fact, we agreed that we would, first of all, concentrate on the blocks related to interoperability and non-military support for Ukraine."

Advertisement:

More details: Stefanishyna has clarified that the Ukrainian government is building interoperable systems with NATO ones, including air defence, management of certain resources, medical rehabilitation and the implementation of NATO standards in the security and defence sector.

Quote from Stefanishyna: "So this is our priority until the Washington Summit at least. We have already agreed that we will start forming a vision next week. But first of all, it is a roadmap for interoperability. It has already been prepared by us and the Alliance and presented to us in a certain way."

Background: The decision of the Vilnius Summit contains quite positive wording regarding Ukraine. In particular, the NATO summit agreed to remove the requirement for a Membership Action Plan on Ukraine's path to the Alliance. At the same time, the allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when the conditions are met".

The summit decision does not contain a list of conditions that Ukraine must fulfil. But, according to European Pravda, they will also include political ones, i.e., those related to reforms.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!