All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Terms of Ukraine's accession to NATO will not be determined in midst of war, but demand for reforms remains

European PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 18:53

NATO leaders do not intend to create an analogue of the Membership Action Plan for Ukraine through Annual National Programmes, as stated in the final declaration, but the criteria for implementation will include political criteria, i.e. those related to reforms.

Source: European Pravda

Details: As European Pravda has found out, there is a growing understanding among NATO members that the reference to the Annual National Programme (ANP) in the final declaration of the Vilnius Summit was a mistake, and NATO does not intend to create a "new MAP" for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"For Ukrainians, the MAP became a symbol of an endless process, so it was abandoned," explained a NATO diplomat.

In addition, the Allies agreed that the exact list of criteria for accession would not be determined during the hot phase of the war, but they insist that they will include "political" criteria, i.e. those related to reforms, despite the public statements of the Ukrainian authorities.

"Despite Zelenskyy's numerous statements that the only condition for Ukraine's accession to NATO is the end of the war, allies in Western Europe and the United States do not think so," the article says. At the same time, these criteria can be avoided if Ukraine starts implementing reforms now, and this list is well known to Ukraine.

The decision of the Vilnius Summit contains quite positive wording regarding Ukraine. In particular, the NATO summit agreed to remove the requirement for a Membership Action Plan on Ukraine's path to the Alliance. At the same time, the Allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when the conditions are met".

The summit decision does not contain a list of conditions that Ukraine must fulfil.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: