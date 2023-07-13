National Security and Defence Secretary reacted to Wallace's words about Amazon and lack of gratitude

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has reacted to the statement of Ben Wallace, UK Defence Secretary, that Ukraine allegedly expresses little gratitude for the military assistance provided to it.

Source: Danilov, in a comment to The Guardian media outlet in Kyiv, European Pravda reports

Details: The NSDC secretary explained that Wallace's statement was under the influence of emotions, and he believes that the UK Defence Secretary has a different opinion than the one he voiced.

Quote: "I wouldn't pay too much attention to what he said… Everyone can say something when they are emotional and then regret it … I know for sure this isn’t his actual position," Danilov commented.

Background: On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace called on Ukraine to express more gratitude to partners for the military support provided instead of constantly demanding the unblocking of new types of weapons.

"We've given $83bn worth or whatever [and] you know, we're not Amazon," Wallace said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian side has always been grateful to the UK for its assistance.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that President Zelenskyy has repeatedly expressed his gratitude to him and the British people, as well as other allies.

