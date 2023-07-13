All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


National Security and Defence Secretary reacted to Wallace's words about Amazon and lack of gratitude

European PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 22:53

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has reacted to the statement of Ben Wallace, UK Defence Secretary, that Ukraine allegedly expresses little gratitude for the military assistance provided to it.

Source: Danilov, in a comment to The Guardian media outlet in Kyiv, European Pravda reports

Details: The NSDC secretary explained that Wallace's statement was under the influence of emotions, and he believes that the UK Defence Secretary has a different opinion than the one he voiced.

Quote: "I wouldn't pay too much attention to what he said… Everyone can say something when they are emotional and then regret it … I know for sure this isn’t his actual position," Danilov commented. 

Advertisement:

Background: On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace called on Ukraine to express more gratitude to partners for the military support provided instead of constantly demanding the unblocking of new types of weapons.

"We've given $83bn worth or whatever [and] you know, we're not Amazon," Wallace said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian side has always been grateful to the UK for its assistance.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that President Zelenskyy has repeatedly expressed his gratitude to him and the British people, as well as other allies. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: