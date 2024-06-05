Russians hit industrial facility in Poltava Oblast with drone
Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 14:06
Russian drones have targeted an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, injuring a man.
Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Russian forces attacked Poltava Oblast at night. Firing groups struck enemy UAVs. An industrial facility was hit in the oblast."
Details: Pronin noted that the man who was injured had refused to be taken to hospital.
Background:
- Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed attack drones on the night of 4-5 June. The Air Force of Ukraine reported that they had shot down 22 Shahed drones in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Poltava oblasts.
