Russians hit industrial facility in Poltava Oblast with drone

Russian drones have targeted an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, injuring a man.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces attacked Poltava Oblast at night. Firing groups struck enemy UAVs. An industrial facility was hit in the oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Pronin noted that the man who was injured had refused to be taken to hospital.

Background:

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed attack drones on the night of 4-5 June. The Air Force of Ukraine reported that they had shot down 22 Shahed drones in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Poltava oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!