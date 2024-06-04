All Sections
Peace Summit may adopt decision on further "involvement of representatives of Russia"

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 June 2024, 19:37
Peace Summit may adopt decision on further involvement of representatives of Russia
Russian flag in Berlin. Stock photo: Getty Images

The draft of the decision of the Global Peace Summit, which will be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland, mentions further involvement of Russian representatives for the negotiations concerning the Ukrainian Peace formula.

Source: the Bloomberg agency with reference to the draft, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The document says that the peace conference in Switzerland will focus on three points of the peace formula – nuclear security, trade security and bringing the kidnapped children back to Ukraine.

Among other things, the document will stress the necessity to make nuclear facilities safe and announce any threat of the use of nuclear weapons as "inadmissible". The conference will call for free shipping in Black and Azov Seas for export of Ukrainian food products, as well as for liberation of all prisoners of war, including deported and illegally displaced children.

"We, therefore, agreed to undertake concrete steps which can serve as confidence building measures in the above-mentioned areas with further engagement of the representatives of the Russian Federation," the document says.

Bloomberg notes that the draft of the summit’s communiqué may change.

Background: Russia will not participate in the conference in Switzerland, calling the event biassed, and the country holding it "openly hostile".

At the same time, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not rule out that the summit in June would lay the groundwork for further involvement of representatives of Russia in the negotiations, but it could only be done on the basis of the Ukrainian Peace Formula (which Moscow does not recognize, either).

