Kremlin denies having agreed to prolong grain initiative

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the president of Russia, has claimed that Russia had made no statements concerning the prolongation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Peskov in a comment for Russia media outlet Interfax

"We have made no statements concerning this," Peskov claimed.

Background:

Advertisement:

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, stated on 14 July that he and Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, have the same opinion about the renewal of the grain initiative.

Earlier, Putin claimed that Russia will renew the grain initiative when the promises made to Russia earlier are fulfilled.

António Guterres, UN Secretary General, said that he hopes that the propositions concerning the Black Sea Grain Initiative directed to the President of Russia will help solve the issue with its renewal.

Specifically, Guterres suggested Putin to prolong the grain initiative in exchange for an affiliate of Rosselkhozbank (Russia's Agricultural Bank) being included in the international payment system SWIFT.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!