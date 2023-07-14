All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin denies having agreed to prolong grain initiative

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 14 July 2023, 17:28

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the president of Russia, has claimed that Russia had made no statements concerning the prolongation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Peskov in a comment for Russia media outlet Interfax

"We have made no statements concerning this," Peskov claimed.

Background:

Advertisement:

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, stated on 14 July that he and Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, have the same opinion about the renewal of the grain initiative.

Earlier, Putin claimed that Russia will renew the grain initiative when the promises made to Russia earlier are fulfilled.

António Guterres, UN Secretary General, said that he hopes that the propositions concerning the Black Sea Grain Initiative directed to the President of Russia will help solve the issue with its renewal.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Specifically, Guterres suggested Putin to prolong the grain initiative in exchange for an affiliate of Rosselkhozbank (Russia's Agricultural Bank) being included in the international payment system SWIFT.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: