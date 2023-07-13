Putin outlines conditions for extending grain deal

Russia will extend the grain deal when the promises made to the country are fulfilled.

Source: Russian President Vladimir Putin quoted by Interfax, a Russian news outlet

Details: Putin said that as of today, not a single point in the grain deal related to Russian interests has been fulfilled.

Advertisement:

In particular, he announced that one of the conditions was for Rosselkhozbank to connect to SWIFT. This, according to Putin, is related to the movement of money when paying for Russian products.

In addition, he mentioned agreements on logistics, insurance and "other issues".

At the same time, Putin said that he had not yet seen Guterres' new letter, which was sent to him with proposals for the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"But we are in contact with the UN staff. I repeat that they sincerely want the Western countries to fulfil their obligations, but they have not succeeded yet," Putin said.

Background:

Earlier, Guterres said that he hoped that the proposals sent to the Russian president regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative would help resolve the issue of its extension.

In particular, Guterres proposed to Russian President Putin to extend the grain deal in exchange for the connection of a subsidiary of Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT international payment system.

It has also been reported that the European Union is considering a proposal to create a subsidiary of the sanctioned Rosselkhozbank to restore its connection to the global financial network as a concession to Moscow in order to preserve the grain deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries of failing to meet Russia’s demands under the Black Sea Grain Initiative and said that Moscow was considering withdrawing from it.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that Russia is likely to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!