All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin outlines conditions for extending grain deal

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 13 July 2023, 20:30

Russia will extend the grain deal when the promises made to the country are fulfilled.

Source: Russian President Vladimir Putin quoted by Interfax, a Russian news outlet 

Details: Putin said that as of today, not a single point in the grain deal related to Russian interests has been fulfilled.

In particular, he announced that one of the conditions was for Rosselkhozbank to connect to SWIFT. This, according to Putin, is related to the movement of money when paying for Russian products.

Advertisement:

In addition, he mentioned agreements on logistics, insurance and "other issues".

At the same time, Putin said that he had not yet seen Guterres' new letter, which was sent to him with proposals for the Black Sea Grain Initiative. 

"But we are in contact with the UN staff. I repeat that they sincerely want the Western countries to fulfil their obligations, but they have not succeeded yet," Putin said.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background:

  • Earlier, Guterres said that he hoped that the proposals sent to the Russian president regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative would help resolve the issue of its extension. 
  • In particular, Guterres proposed to Russian President Putin to extend the grain deal in exchange for the connection of a subsidiary of Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT international payment system.
  • It has also been reported that the European Union is considering a proposal to create a subsidiary of the sanctioned Rosselkhozbank to restore its connection to the global financial network as a concession to Moscow in order to preserve the grain deal.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries of failing to meet Russia’s demands under the Black Sea Grain Initiative and said that Moscow was considering withdrawing from it.
  • The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that Russia is likely to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: