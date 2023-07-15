All Sections
UK Defence Minister Wallace considers resigning – The Times

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 08:34
UK Defence Minister Wallace considers resigning – The Times
Ben Wallace, Photo from WIKIPEDIA

Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, is considering the possibility of leaving his government and resigning, the media write.

Source: The Times

Details: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is said to be preparing to reshuffle his team in the autumn in an attempt to reboot the government ahead of the next election.

The newspaper writes Wallace believes that his time as defence secretary is ending, and he is considering the possibility of leaving the government.

One of the reasons, the publication cites, is that the UK Prime Minister failed to convince US President Joe Biden and other leaders that Wallace should become the next Secretary General of NATO.

This made some of his colleagues question whether he wanted to stay in politics.

The media emphasises that Wallace is considering a full retirement from politics. He remains a supporter of Sunak and the government, and his decision is unrelated to the Conservative Party's current difficulties.

Quote: "This reshuffle is about the future, and Rishi is giving the public a fresh team ahead of the election. Ben probably isn't going to stand for election, so it's time for him to step away."

More details: John Glen, Chief Secretary to the Treasury of the United Kingdom, is called the most likely successor to Wallace as the head of the UK Ministry of Defence.

Tom Tugendhat, Minister of State for Security of the United Kingdom, and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, former Foreign Trade Minister, are also considered possible successors.

Background:

  • Earlier, UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace called on Ukraine to express more gratitude to its partners for military support instead of constantly making demands for unlocking new types of weapons.
  • When President Zelenskyy was asked to comment on this statement, he said that Ukraine was very grateful to the UK and its people for their support. But he also sarcastically added that "we can wake up every morning and personally thank the minister."
  • In turn, Vadym Prystaiko, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, called Zelenskyy's promise to thank Wallace for military assistance every morning "unhealthy sarcasm".

