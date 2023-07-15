All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Defence Minister Wallace considers resigning – The Times

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 08:34
UK Defence Minister Wallace considers resigning – The Times
Ben Wallace, Photo from WIKIPEDIA

Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, is considering the possibility of leaving his government and resigning, the media write.

Source: The Times

Details: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is said to be preparing to reshuffle his team in the autumn in an attempt to reboot the government ahead of the next election.

The newspaper writes Wallace believes that his time as defence secretary is ending, and he is considering the possibility of leaving the government.

Advertisement:

One of the reasons, the publication cites, is that the UK Prime Minister failed to convince US President Joe Biden and other leaders that Wallace should become the next Secretary General of NATO.

This made some of his colleagues question whether he wanted to stay in politics.

The media emphasises that Wallace is considering a full retirement from politics. He remains a supporter of Sunak and the government, and his decision is unrelated to the Conservative Party's current difficulties.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Quote: "This reshuffle is about the future, and Rishi is giving the public a fresh team ahead of the election. Ben probably isn't going to stand for election, so it's time for him to step away."

More details: John Glen, Chief Secretary to the Treasury of the United Kingdom, is called the most likely successor to Wallace as the head of the UK Ministry of Defence.

Tom Tugendhat, Minister of State for Security of the United Kingdom, and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, former Foreign Trade Minister, are also considered possible successors.

Background:

  • Earlier, UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace called on Ukraine to express more gratitude to its partners for military support instead of constantly making demands for unlocking new types of weapons.
  • When President Zelenskyy was asked to comment on this statement, he said that Ukraine was very grateful to the UK and its people for their support. But he also sarcastically added that "we can wake up every morning and personally thank the minister."
  • In turn, Vadym Prystaiko, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, called Zelenskyy's promise to thank Wallace for military assistance every morning "unhealthy sarcasm".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: