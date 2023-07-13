All Sections
Ukraine's Ambassador to UK criticises Zelenskyy's words about thanking Wallace every morning

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 July 2023, 16:48
Ukraine's Ambassador to UK criticises Zelenskyy's words about thanking Wallace every morning
Vadym Prystaiko. Photo: The President's office

Vadym Prystaiko, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, has called President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's promise to thank British Defence Minister Ben Wallace for military assistance every morning "unhealthy sarcasm".

Source: Vadym Prystaiko, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, in an interview with Sky News

Quote: "I believe it was responded with a little bit of sarcasm, President Zelenskyy said that each and every morning he will wake up and call Ben Wallace to thank him… I don’t believe that this sarcasm is healthy."

Details: At the same time, Prystaiko added that Ukraine does not have to show Russia that there may be some misunderstandings between it and its partners − Russians should know that Ukraine and its partners work together.

He also said that if anything happens, "Ben can call me and tell me anything he wants".

Prystaiko also emphasised that Ukraine does not expect anybody to fight for it, but only asks for equipment.

Background:

  • Earlier, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace called on Ukraine to express more gratitude to its partners for military support instead of constantly making demands for unlocking new types of weapons.
  • When President Zelensky was asked to comment on this statement, he assured that Ukraine is very grateful to the UK and its people for their support. But he also added: "We can wake up every morning and personally thank the minister."

