All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


One more for Ukraine's Armed Forces: sapper divers retrieve Russian tank from Desna River

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 15:39
One more for Ukraine's Armed Forces: sapper divers retrieve Russian tank from Desna River
PHOTO: STATE SPECIAL TRANSPORT SERVICE ON FACEBOOK

The Ukrainian military will now have one more Russian tank at their disposal. It has been retrieved from the Desna River.

Source: UA State Special Transport Service on Facebook 

Details: Sapper divers retrieved the equipment. Specialists of the diving and rescue units of the State Special Transport Service and military personnel of the Operational Command Pivnich (North) joined, too.

Advertisement:

The tank sank during an unsuccessful attempt by Russian forces to cross the Desna River near Shestovytsa Village, Chernihiv Oblast.

According to external signs, the trophy has no significant damage. It will be delivered for further restoration, and after that, it will join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

 
Photo: State Special Transport Service on Facebook

The State Special Transport Service noted that the Russian occupiers repeatedly wanted to send their troops across the Desna River during the battles near Chernihiv.

 
Photo: State Special Transport Service on Facebook

However, they were repeatedly defeated. So local residents called their Chornobaivka II (Chornobaivka is the settlement in Kherson Oblast where the Russians suffered heavy losses in 2022 every time they tried to deploy their troops from the air and capture an adjacent airfield – ed.).

Background: Previously, Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia reported about a soldier who made it out of a burning tank.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: