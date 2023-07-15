All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


One more for Ukraine's Armed Forces: sapper divers retrieve Russian tank from Desna River

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 15:39
One more for Ukraine's Armed Forces: sapper divers retrieve Russian tank from Desna River
PHOTO: STATE SPECIAL TRANSPORT SERVICE ON FACEBOOK

The Ukrainian military will now have one more Russian tank at their disposal. It has been retrieved from the Desna River.

Source: UA State Special Transport Service on Facebook 

Details: Sapper divers retrieved the equipment. Specialists of the diving and rescue units of the State Special Transport Service and military personnel of the Operational Command Pivnich (North) joined, too.

The tank sank during an unsuccessful attempt by Russian forces to cross the Desna River near Shestovytsa Village, Chernihiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

According to external signs, the trophy has no significant damage. It will be delivered for further restoration, and after that, it will join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

 
Photo: State Special Transport Service on Facebook

The State Special Transport Service noted that the Russian occupiers repeatedly wanted to send their troops across the Desna River during the battles near Chernihiv.

 
Photo: State Special Transport Service on Facebook

However, they were repeatedly defeated. So local residents called their Chornobaivka II (Chornobaivka is the settlement in Kherson Oblast where the Russians suffered heavy losses in 2022 every time they tried to deploy their troops from the air and capture an adjacent airfield – ed.).

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background: Previously, Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia reported about a soldier who made it out of a burning tank.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: