One more for Ukraine's Armed Forces: sapper divers retrieve Russian tank from Desna River

The Ukrainian military will now have one more Russian tank at their disposal. It has been retrieved from the Desna River.

Details: Sapper divers retrieved the equipment. Specialists of the diving and rescue units of the State Special Transport Service and military personnel of the Operational Command Pivnich (North) joined, too.

The tank sank during an unsuccessful attempt by Russian forces to cross the Desna River near Shestovytsa Village, Chernihiv Oblast.

According to external signs, the trophy has no significant damage. It will be delivered for further restoration, and after that, it will join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The State Special Transport Service noted that the Russian occupiers repeatedly wanted to send their troops across the Desna River during the battles near Chernihiv.

However, they were repeatedly defeated. So local residents called their Chornobaivka II (Chornobaivka is the settlement in Kherson Oblast where the Russians suffered heavy losses in 2022 every time they tried to deploy their troops from the air and capture an adjacent airfield – ed.).

