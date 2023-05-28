All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"His worst nightmare came true": the story of a soldier who made it out of a burning tank

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 28 May 2023, 10:24

Before the full-scale invasion, Illia Pylypenko, a 30-year-old Ukrainian soldier from the city of Vinnytsia, was an estate agent.

Illia lost his leg and suffered burns to 30% of his body after being seriously wounded at the front, and now he wants to help his seriously wounded comrades, says the First Medical Association of Lviv.

Advertisement:

As a civilian, he would work, and in his spare time, he loved sport. Boxing and running were among his favourite activities.

When Russia launched the full-scale invasion, Illia voluntarily joined the army and ended up as a tank driver and mechanic.

 
Illia Pylypenko
All photos by First Medical Association of Lviv

Illia says any tanker’s worst nightmare is to burn alive in his own combat vehicle. Unfortunately, that nightmare nearly came true for him.

It was early September, and Illia and his comrades were deployed near Kherson. Suddenly his tank stumbled upon some mines.

When Illia came to his senses, everything around him was on fire. Despite burns and an open fracture in his leg, he managed to escape the fire trap on his own.

 
The man wishes to get back to sports at once

Illia crawled away from the tank and began putting out the fire in his boots, which had been on fire the whole time. He was given first aid by his comrades.

Medical experts later found that the fire had burned 30% of his body.

The tanker underwent three skin grafts and multiple blood transfusions during the two months he spent in the burns unit.

He lost his right leg due to injury, and a prosthesis was fitted in its place.

 
The soldier is training to walk with a prosthesis

Illia now dreams of joining the prosthetics team at the Unbroken National Rehabilitation Centre so that he can help other people like him.

Background: Medical staff in Lviv operated on the soldier for 10 hours to save his leg.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: