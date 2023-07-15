Russians shell building of village council in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
Saturday, 15 July 2023, 17:19
Three people were injured in the Russian shelling of the village of Stepnohirske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians shelled the village of Stepnohirske from a Hrad multiple launch rocket system. They hit the administration building of the village council.
Advertisement:
There are three victims, two women and one man."
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!