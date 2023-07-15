Russians shell building of village council in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE SHELLING OF STEPNOHIRSKE, PHOTO FROM YERMAK'S TELEGRAM

Three people were injured in the Russian shelling of the village of Stepnohirske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians shelled the village of Stepnohirske from a Hrad multiple launch rocket system. They hit the administration building of the village council.

There are three victims, two women and one man."

The consequences of the shelling of Stepnohirske PHOTO FROM YERMAK'S TELEGRAM

