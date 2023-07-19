Russians destroy 60,000 tonnes of grain in Chornomorsk port

As a result of recent Russian attacks on infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, 60,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed in the port of Chornomorsk.

Source: Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine

Details: Russia has once again resorted to attacks on port infrastructure and grain terminals in Odesa and Chornomorsk, which were involved in the functioning of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

In the port of Chornomorsk, 60,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed, which was to be loaded onto a large cargo vessel and shipped through the Black Sea Grain Corridor 60 days ago.

Much of the grain export infrastructure of the port of Chornomorsk was also put out of action. Experts have estimated that it will take at least a year to fully restore the affected facilities.

Solskyi added that the grain infrastructure of international and Ukrainian traders and carriers Kernel, Viterra and CMA CGM Group suffered the most.

The minister has pointed out once again that if Ukraine is unable to export food, the population of the poorest countries will be on the verge of survival. In addition, the global economy will suffer.

Quote: "The price of grain will increase and not all countries will be able to afford to buy agricultural products, which means that the price of food will increase significantly: flour, grains, meat."

Background:

On the night of 18-19 July, Russia attacked grain terminals in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, causing damage to traders' infrastructure.

After withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, it is unlikely that Russia will launch missile attacks on foreign vessels. However, the aggressor could still fire missiles at the terminals where the ships will be docked or create a mine danger.

