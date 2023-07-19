Attack on Odesa Oblast: Russians hit grain terminal, fire breaks out at storage points

Russian missiles hit the territory of the Odesa port in a Russian night attack on Odesa Oblast, a crater was created in the city of Odesa by the missiles, storage points with tobacco and fireworks were damaged (firefighters are extinguishing the fire at the moment); tourist bases and hotels were damaged in the oblast, and 12 people sought medical assistance.

Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians aimed their Oniks and Kh-22 [missiles] at the port and critical infrastructure facilities. They hit a grain and oil terminal, damaged reservoirs and loading equipment. A fire broke out there as well, with all competent services working to deal with the aftermath. There were no casualties reported.

In Odesa district, an industrial facility was hit, injuring a civilian employee and damaging two storage points in different locations – one with tobacco and the other with fireworks. Firefighters are extinguishing a fire over 3,000 square metres."

Details: A Kh-59 missile was shot down by air defence forces on its approach to the coast, and when it fell in one of Odesa's neighbourhoods, it created a large crater, with the blastwave damaging several buildings around it. Three civilians were injured.

Eight Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were shot down in the sky over Odesa Oblast.

As a result of the aerial battles and falling debris, tourist bases and hotels in the coastal area of Koblevo district caught fire and were damaged, and two civilians were injured.

The blast wave also damaged several apartment buildings in Odesa's residential areas.

At least six residents of Odesa, including a nine-year-old boy, sought medical assistance with injuries caused by shards of glass and other consequences of the attack.

The authorities noted that the main target of the Russian forces was the port and critical infrastructure. There were no human fatalities.

Background:

On the night of 18-19 July, Russia fired 30 cruise missiles, 1 aerial missile and 32 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones on Ukraine, while Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 23 UAVs, 13 cruise missiles and 1 aerial missile.

