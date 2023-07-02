Heavy fighting continues on three fronts – General Staff report

Over the course of 1 July, 46 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Russians took place on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts, and heavy fighting continues.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 July

Details: Over the past day, the Russians launched 1 missile and 27 air strikes, fired about 80 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements.

The Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts, and heavy fighting continues. There were 46 combat clashes over the last day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintained their military presence. They launched an airstrike near Veterynarne in Kharkiv Oblast. They also used mortars and artillery to attack over 15 settlements, including Karpovychi and Kamianska Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast; Myropillia and Riasne in Sumy Oblast; Udy, Pylna, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chuhunivka, Odradne and Kamianka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops launched airstrikes in and around Kyslivka and Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The settlements of Topoli, Novomlynsk, Fyholivka, Masiutivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Nevske and south of Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast but failed to gain anything. They carried out airstrikes in and around Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Vyimka and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 Ukrainian settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Dibrova, Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka and Berestove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian army conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. They carried out airstrikes in and around Bila Hora, Toretsk and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

About 15 settlements suffered from Russian shelling, including Vasiukivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian occupation forces undertook unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. They also shelled over 10 settlements, including Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian attacks in and around Marinka. Russian forces shelled Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian army conducted an airstrike in and around Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians also shelled about 15 settlements, including Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Zolota Nyva, Storozheve, Blahodatne, Makarivka, Vilne Pole and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing. They also bombarded more than 30 settlements, including Novodarivka, Levadne, Olhivske, Huliaipole and Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Zelenivka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson itself.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 10 strikes on the areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated. They launched two more strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and one on a command post.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, four clusters of Russian military manpower, weapons and equipment, an ammunition storage point, 27 artillery systems at firing positions, an air defence system, two electronic warfare stations and another important military facility.

