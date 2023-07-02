All Sections
Russian propaganda claims Prigozhin's companies received more than trillion roubles from the Kremlin

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 July 2023, 13:12
Russian propaganda claims Prigozhin's companies received more than trillion roubles from the Kremlin

Russian propagandist Dmitrii Kiseliov named the total number of contracts the government concluded with the Wagner PMC and the Concord Holding owned by Wagner's financier Yevgeny Prigozhin. It appears the Kremlin spent at least a trillion roubles (US$11.2 billion).

Source: Kiseliov, quoted by "RIA Novosti"

Quote from Kiseliov: "Wagner Group received a little over 858 billion roubles as part of the contracts concluded with the state. That's under a trillion."

According to other contracts, Prigozhin’s Concord Holding separately provided services in the amount of 845 billion roubles. This does not mean that they earned that much, but it still speaks of the scale of the business and the scale of ambitions."

Details: This information is distributed by the Kremlin media.

They are probably talking about the funds received by Prigozhyn's companies for the entire time of their existence. The Wagner PMC was established 10 years ago – in 2013.

For reference: Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that the Kremlin has no relation to the Wagner PMC.

Only after the failed putsch led by Prigozhin did the Russian leader admit that he was paying Wagner.

Reminder: Putin stated that from May 2022 to May 2023, Russia paid Wagner PMC almost a billion dollars.

On 1 July, the Russian Federation launched a campaign against the Wagnerites; propagandist Channel 1 reported that the Wagner PMC was inefficient in combat if compared to the regular Russians army soldiers.

