All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group is fully financed from state budget, it has received US$1 billion – Putin

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 27 June 2023, 16:07
Wagner Group is fully financed from state budget, it has received US$1 billion – Putin

The participation of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in the war against Ukraine is financed exclusively from the Russian state budget. The group received over a billion dollars in one year.

Source: video posted by the Russian media of Putin in the Kremlin, allegedly at a meeting with the military who restrained the assault of the Wagner Group

Quote: "The financing of the entire Wagner Group was fully provided by the state... Only from May 2022 to May 2023, the state paid 86 billion 262 million roubles [over a billion dollars – ed.] to the Wagner Group for monetary maintenance and incentive payments."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He therefore deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice".
  • In an emergency address, dictator Vladimir Putin talked of betrayal and attempts to "organise a rebellion". Ukrainian intelligence had information that Putin had urgently left Moscow for his residence in Valdai.
  • In the evening of the same day, after a conversation with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin said that his mercenaries were returning to set up field camps. The criminal case against Prigozhin in Russia was promised to be closed, and he was to "go to Belarus".
  • According to Russian pro-war media and Telegram channels, during the rebellion, the Wagnerites shot down an Il-22M aircraft (command post) and 6 Russian army helicopters, killing 13 to 20 people. Also in Russia, 19 houses and roads were damaged by the march of Prigozhin's private army.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: