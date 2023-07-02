During past day Russians attacked Ukraine with 11 missiles and 8 Shaheds – General Staff report

On Sunday, 2 July, Russian troops launched 11 missile attacks on Ukraine and used 8 Shahed-type UAVs, as well as inflicted 40 airstrikes and about 30 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 2 July.

Details: During the day, the Russians launched 11 missile strikes and used 8 Iranian attack UAVs of the Shahed type (earlier, the Air Force reported that Ukraine’s air defence forces downed 8 Russian drones and 3 Kalibr cruise missiles on the night of 1-2 July).

Advertisement:

In addition, the Russians inflicted 40 air strikes and carried out about 30 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. In addition to the destroyed civilian infrastructure, there are civilian casualties. The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The Russians focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, heavy fighting continues. During the day, over 28 combat clashes were recorded.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation is without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain military presence. They carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 30 settlements. These are, in particular, Khrinivka, Kamianska Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast; Sopych, Bilopillia and Ponomarenky in Sumy Oblast; Kozacha Lopan and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched air strikes in the areas of Bilohorivka and Novoliubivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Verkhnokamianske and Torske in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Minkivka and Bohdanivka, Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were affected by artillery shelling, among them Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations and inflicted an airstrike in the area of the city of Avdiivka. They also carried out artillery shelling of more than 10 settlements. Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast were among those that came under fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian units repelled all Russian attacks in the area of Marinka. At the same time, the Russians launched air strikes in the areas of Kotliarivka, Marinka and Kurakhove and targeted over 10 settlements from artillery. Among them are Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians launched an airstrike in the area of Bohoiavlenka. They also carried out shelling of more than 10 settlements, in particular, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Vodiane and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians focus their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops. They inflicted air strikes in the areas of Zmiivka and Antonivka. They also carried out artillery shelling of more than 40 settlements, including Novodarivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kozatske, Antonivka, Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 9 attacks on clusters of Russian personnel, while units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 22 artillery systems in combat positions and two air defence systems.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!