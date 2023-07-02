Ukraine's air defence shot down 8 Shahed drones and 3 Kalibr missiles overnight

The spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force has reported that Ukraine’s air defence forces downed eight Russian drones and three Kalibr cruise missiles on the night of 1–2 July.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, in Suspilne; Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: Ihnat said that early reports indicate that Ukraine’s air defence forces downed eight drones and three Kalibr missiles overnight.

Updated: Ukraine’s Air Force shared a report which clarified that the eight drones that had been shot down were Shahed attack drones.

The Air Force also explained that Russia had launched Kalibr missiles from the waters of the Black Sea.

Previously: Russian forces launched Shahed drones on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 1–2 July, but Ukraine’s air defence shot them down.

A Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on early 2 July damaged several houses and injured a man.

