Palace of Culture in occupied Mariupol on fire

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 00:51
Palace of Culture in occupied Mariupol on fire
SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

The Ukrainian House Palace of Culture has caught fire in Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, which is currently occupied by the Russian invaders.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote: "The Ukrainian House Palace of Culture (formerly the Metalurhiv Palace of Culture) is on fire in temporarily occupied Mariupol."

Details: According to local residents, the city council reported that the fire started because of an explosion of a projectile brought into the building by unknown persons.

The city council also said that, despite Russian statements that six fire crews were trying to control the fire, in fact only one crew had arrived at the scene and "could not do anything".

Background: According to the National Resistance Center, the occupying so-called administration of the city of Mariupol has prepared a plan to evacuate collaborators, documentation and valuable property from the city.

