All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Palace of Culture in occupied Mariupol on fire

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 00:51
Palace of Culture in occupied Mariupol on fire
SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

The Ukrainian House Palace of Culture has caught fire in Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, which is currently occupied by the Russian invaders.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote: "The Ukrainian House Palace of Culture (formerly the Metalurhiv Palace of Culture) is on fire in temporarily occupied Mariupol."

 

Details: According to local residents, the city council reported that the fire started because of an explosion of a projectile brought into the building by unknown persons.

Advertisement:

The city council also said that, despite Russian statements that six fire crews were trying to control the fire, in fact only one crew had arrived at the scene and "could not do anything".

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: According to the National Resistance Center, the occupying so-called administration of the city of Mariupol has prepared a plan to evacuate collaborators, documentation and valuable property from the city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: