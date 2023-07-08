All Sections
Russians developed evacuation plan from Mariupol

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 8 July 2023, 07:16
The occupying so-called administration of the city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, has prepared a plan to evacuate collaborators, documentation and valuable property from the city.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "As it became known to our resistance movement, the occupation administration of Mariupol developed a plan for ‘evacuation’ from the city.

These plans provide for the transfer of collaborators, documentation and the most valuable property to the Russian Federation."

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, grain export operations are also being accelerated in the port of Mariupol.

