All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians developed evacuation plan from Mariupol

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 8 July 2023, 07:16
Russians developed evacuation plan from Mariupol

The occupying so-called administration of the city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, has prepared a plan to evacuate collaborators, documentation and valuable property from the city.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "As it became known to our resistance movement, the occupation administration of Mariupol developed a plan for ‘evacuation’ from the city.

Advertisement:

These plans provide for the transfer of collaborators, documentation and the most valuable property to the Russian Federation."

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, grain export operations are also being accelerated in the port of Mariupol.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: