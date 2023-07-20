All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US plans to send Ukraine second consecutive aid package worth $400 million – CNN

European PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 08:14

The US is planning to announce a separate package of military aid for Ukraine worth about $400 million.

Source: CNN with reference to two US officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the TV channel, the new aid package will include additional ammunition for NASAMS and Patriot air defence systems, as well as projectiles for HIMARS missile systems.

It will also include more artillery shells which, the officials warned, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are running short of following their counteroffensive operations.

Advertisement:

The package will also include Javelin anti-tank missile systems and TOW anti-tank guided missiles.

The officials noted that the package has not yet been finalised and may undergo changes.

One of them said that a new package may be announced this week.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: