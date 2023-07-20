US plans to send Ukraine second consecutive aid package worth $400 million – CNN

The US is planning to announce a separate package of military aid for Ukraine worth about $400 million.

Source: CNN with reference to two US officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the TV channel, the new aid package will include additional ammunition for NASAMS and Patriot air defence systems, as well as projectiles for HIMARS missile systems.

Advertisement:

It will also include more artillery shells which, the officials warned, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are running short of following their counteroffensive operations.

The package will also include Javelin anti-tank missile systems and TOW anti-tank guided missiles.

The officials noted that the package has not yet been finalised and may undergo changes.

One of them said that a new package may be announced this week.

Background:

The US Department of Defense has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth US$1.3 billion.

A previous package of military aid to Ukraine worth $800 million was announced by the US on 7 July. It included cluster munitions for the first time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!