US plans to send Ukraine second consecutive aid package worth $400 million – CNN

The US is planning to announce a separate package of military aid for Ukraine worth about $400 million.

Details: According to the TV channel, the new aid package will include additional ammunition for NASAMS and Patriot air defence systems, as well as projectiles for HIMARS missile systems.

It will also include more artillery shells which, the officials warned, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are running short of following their counteroffensive operations.

The package will also include Javelin anti-tank missile systems and TOW anti-tank guided missiles.

The officials noted that the package has not yet been finalised and may undergo changes.

One of them said that a new package may be announced this week.

Background:

The US Department of Defense has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth US$1.3 billion.

A previous package of military aid to Ukraine worth $800 million was announced by the US on 7 July. It included cluster munitions for the first time.

