NASAMS, shells and equipment: US announces US$1.3 billion in new military aid to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine with a total cost of US$1.3 billion.

Details: The new US aid package is being provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which involves purchasing equipment from industry rather than removing it from US Army stocks.

The package primarily includes four NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems and ammunition for them, 152 mm artillery shells, TOW anti-tank missiles, and high-precision aviation ammunition.

The previously announced Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade drones, as well as anti-UAV and electronic warfare tools, are also mentioned.

In addition, the United States will purchase for Ukraine 150 fuel tankers, 115 tactical vehicles for towing and transporting equipment, 50 tactical vehicles for the evacuation of equipment, equipment for the protection of ports and harbours and mine clearance, as well as tactical secure communication systems.

Background: The previous package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of US$800 million was announced by the United States on 7 July. It included cluster munitions for the first time, designed to temporarily compensate for the shortage of artillery shells.

Until the latest announcement, the total amount of US military aid to Kyiv since February 2022 amounted to more than US$41.3 billion.

