Russia's losses exceed 240,000 soldiers

Russia is continuing to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past day alone, Ukrainian defence forces killed about 530 Russian invaders, and destroyed 33 drones, 19 artillery systems and 6 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 240,010 (+530) military personnel,

4,129 (+6) tanks,

8,065 (+6) armoured combat vehicles,

4,592 (+19) artillery systems,

692 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems,

433 (+3) air defence systems,

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

310 (+0) helicopters,

3,918 (+33) operational-tactical UAVs,

1,293 (+14) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

7,134 (+29) vehicles and tankers,

685 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

