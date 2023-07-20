All Sections
Russians hit residential buildings with Shahed drones in Chernihiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 July 2023, 08:36
Russians hit residential buildings with Shahed drones in Chernihiv Oblast
THIS AND OTHER PHOTOS FROM CHAUS'S TELEGRAM

Russia has attacked Chernihiv Oblast with Shahed drones, with hits on residential buildings. The number of casualties is being determined, and residents are being relocated from the affected areas.

Source: Vyacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote from Chaus: "Last night, the enemy mercilessly attacked Semenivka with Shahed-type kamikaze drones. There were hits on residential buildings. The number of casualties is being established. Resettlement of residents continues."

Details: He also added that the Russians also fired at Novhorod-Siversky hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.], with 14 artillery attacks recorded, as well as 36 strikes from MLRS. Seven mortar attacks also occurred. Another three attacks probably involved the use of unguided air-launched rockets launched from a helicopter. 

