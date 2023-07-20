All Sections
Germany is working on boosting exports of Ukrainian grain by rail

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 20 July 2023, 13:01

Germany is working with allies to boost Ukrainian grain exports by rail following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock before the start of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, reports European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau

Quote: "Millions of people depend on grain from Ukraine. That is why Germany is working with all its international partners to ensure it does not rot in grain warehouses. From the very beginning, a decision has been made to build solidarity railway lines in Ukraine in addition to the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Now we will do it even more intensively," she said. 

The German foreign minister emphasised that "hunger should not be weaponised".

Reminder:

