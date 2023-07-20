Germany is working on boosting exports of Ukrainian grain by rail

Germany is working with allies to boost Ukrainian grain exports by rail following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock before the start of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, reports European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau.

Quote: "Millions of people depend on grain from Ukraine. That is why Germany is working with all its international partners to ensure it does not rot in grain warehouses. From the very beginning, a decision has been made to build solidarity railway lines in Ukraine in addition to the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Now we will do it even more intensively," she said.

The German foreign minister emphasised that "hunger should not be weaponised".

On 17 July, the Russian Federation announced the suspension of the grain agreement and threatened parties who decided to continue the initiative without the participation of the Russian Federation with "risks".

The White House announced that Russia had installed additional sea mines on the approaches to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

