All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany is working on boosting exports of Ukrainian grain by rail

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 20 July 2023, 13:01

Germany is working with allies to boost Ukrainian grain exports by rail following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock before the start of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, reports European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau

Quote: "Millions of people depend on grain from Ukraine. That is why Germany is working with all its international partners to ensure it does not rot in grain warehouses. From the very beginning, a decision has been made to build solidarity railway lines in Ukraine in addition to the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Now we will do it even more intensively," she said. 

The German foreign minister emphasised that "hunger should not be weaponised".

Advertisement:

Reminder:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: