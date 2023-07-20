All Sections
Russia lays additional mines on approaches to Ukrainian ports – White House

European PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 08:22

The White House has reported that Russia has laid additional sea mines on the approaches to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

Source: CNN citing Adam Hodge, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council.

Hodge said that Russia may also attack civilian vessels in the Black Sea and blame Ukraine for this after the Kremlin's decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Quote: "We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks," Hodge said.

Background:

  • On 17 July, Russia announced its withdrawal from the grain deal and threatened Ukraine with "risks" if the initiative continued to work without Russian participation. 
  • Ukraine turned to Türkiye and the UN with a proposal to continue the functioning of the grain corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Russia, which has withdrawn from the agreement.
  • The day before, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation began to threaten all ships going to Ukrainian ports.

