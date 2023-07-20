All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia lays additional mines on approaches to Ukrainian ports – White House

European PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 08:22

The White House has reported that Russia has laid additional sea mines on the approaches to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

Source: CNN citing Adam Hodge, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council.

Hodge said that Russia may also attack civilian vessels in the Black Sea and blame Ukraine for this after the Kremlin's decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Quote: "We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks," Hodge said.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 17 July, Russia announced its withdrawal from the grain deal and threatened Ukraine with "risks" if the initiative continued to work without Russian participation. 
  • Ukraine turned to Türkiye and the UN with a proposal to continue the functioning of the grain corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Russia, which has withdrawn from the agreement.
  • The day before, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation began to threaten all ships going to Ukrainian ports.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: