Ukrainian troops advance hundreds of metres every day in the south

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 15:52
PHOTO: MILITARY MEDIA CENTER

Ukrainian troops are making gradual advances of several hundred metres to the south and southeast every day.

Source: Military Media Centre, quoting Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Department of Application Planning of the Chief Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine 

Quote: "In extremely difficult conditions of mined terrain and enemy fire... our assault groups, supported by tanks and artillery, continue to gradually move south and southeast, pushing the occupiers out of Ukrainian land. Our soldiers and officers are literally tearing through the enemy's defences.

Every day we advance by several hundred metres."

Background:

  • Earlier, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that although the counteroffensive is slower than he would like, the Defence Forces are advancing 500 metres to 1 kilometre every day in combat.

