Germany's new Ambassador to Ukraine starts work in Kyiv

European PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 19:21

On Thursday, 20 July, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis received Martin Jaeger’s letter of credence. Yeger is Germany’s new Ambassador to Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: Perebyinis told Jaeger about the current situation in Ukraine in the context of countering Russian aggression and noted the importance of Germany’s extensive aid and assistance.

Jaeger, in turn, assured Perebyinis of Germany’s unyielding support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and stressed that the German government was prepared to continue strengthening its military, economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Jaeger replaces Anka Feldhusen, who has worked in Kyiv since 2019.

He worked as Germany’s Ambassador to Iraq before assuming his position in Kyiv.

