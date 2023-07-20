All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Defence Secretary says UK gave Ukraine 15 times more artillery shells than planned

European Pravda, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 July 2023, 20:00
UK Defence Secretary says UK gave Ukraine 15 times more artillery shells than planned

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that the UK has so far given Ukraine 200,000 artillery shells – 15 times more than it had originally planned.

Source: Sky News, citing Ben Wallace

Details: The UK had also "donated significant quantities of military equipment, ammunitions and non-lethal aid" to help Ukraine counter Russia’s full-scale invasion, Wallace said.

He explained that the UK had initially planned to send 16,000 "critical" shells to Ukraine and added that there had been a 15-fold increase.

Advertisement:

Wallace said London had spent £2.3 billion on support for Ukraine’s war effort between April 2022 and March 2023, putting the UK only second to the US in terms of international donors of military aid.

The UK’s military aid has included 14 Challenger II tanks, 4,000 tank munitions, at least 5 million anti-personnel weapons, including mortars and grenades, 1,500 anti-aircraft weapons and 100 launchers for them.

The UK has also given Ukraine £4 million worth of spare parts, tools and support kits, 70,000 food rations and 65,000 items of clothing.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Previously: In July, the UK government announced a new package of aid for Ukraine worth nearly US$65 million to repair Ukrainian military equipment and set up a military rehabilitation centre.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: