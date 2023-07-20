UK Defence Secretary says UK gave Ukraine 15 times more artillery shells than planned

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that the UK has so far given Ukraine 200,000 artillery shells – 15 times more than it had originally planned.

Source: Sky News, citing Ben Wallace

Details: The UK had also "donated significant quantities of military equipment, ammunitions and non-lethal aid" to help Ukraine counter Russia’s full-scale invasion, Wallace said.

He explained that the UK had initially planned to send 16,000 "critical" shells to Ukraine and added that there had been a 15-fold increase.

Wallace said London had spent £2.3 billion on support for Ukraine’s war effort between April 2022 and March 2023, putting the UK only second to the US in terms of international donors of military aid.

The UK’s military aid has included 14 Challenger II tanks, 4,000 tank munitions, at least 5 million anti-personnel weapons, including mortars and grenades, 1,500 anti-aircraft weapons and 100 launchers for them.

The UK has also given Ukraine £4 million worth of spare parts, tools and support kits, 70,000 food rations and 65,000 items of clothing.

Previously: In July, the UK government announced a new package of aid for Ukraine worth nearly US$65 million to repair Ukrainian military equipment and set up a military rehabilitation centre.

