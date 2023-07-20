All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine secures support of Pakistan in its effort to preserve grain corridor

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 20 July 2023, 20:05

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has visited Islamabad, where he has gained the support of Pakistan in preserving the export of Ukrainian grain by the Black Sea.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "The heads of Ukrainian and Pakistani diplomacy have discussed the threats to global food trade safety against the backdrop of Russia withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative."

Advertisement:

It was the first official visit of the Foreign Minister of Ukraine to Pakistan in the history of bilateral relations.

"Thanks to the export of Ukrainian grain by the Black Sea since July 2022, flour prices worldwide have decreased by almost 20%. At the same time, Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal will lead to a significant rise in food prices, mainly in Asia. Millions of lives worldwide have become captives of the hunger games of the Kremlin. We must unify our efforts in order to not allow Russia to use food as a weapon," Kuleba stressed during the meetings with Pakistani officials.

Dmytro Kuleba has met with Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Background: On 19 July, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that all vessels heading to the Ukrainian ports under any flag after midnight on 20 July, would be considered to be participating in the military conflict by Russia.

Russia also claimed that the termination of the grain deal meant the revocation of guarantees of navigation safety.

On 18 July, Russia announced its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On 20 July, Ukraine mirrored Russia’s threats concerning shipping vessels in the Black Sea. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published a warning that, starting 21 July, all the vessels heading to Russian ports or Russia-occupied Ukrainian ports might be considered to be carrying military cargo.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: