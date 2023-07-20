Ukraine secures support of Pakistan in its effort to preserve grain corridor

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has visited Islamabad, where he has gained the support of Pakistan in preserving the export of Ukrainian grain by the Black Sea.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "The heads of Ukrainian and Pakistani diplomacy have discussed the threats to global food trade safety against the backdrop of Russia withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative."

It was the first official visit of the Foreign Minister of Ukraine to Pakistan in the history of bilateral relations.

"Thanks to the export of Ukrainian grain by the Black Sea since July 2022, flour prices worldwide have decreased by almost 20%. At the same time, Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal will lead to a significant rise in food prices, mainly in Asia. Millions of lives worldwide have become captives of the hunger games of the Kremlin. We must unify our efforts in order to not allow Russia to use food as a weapon," Kuleba stressed during the meetings with Pakistani officials.

Dmytro Kuleba has met with Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Background: On 19 July, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that all vessels heading to the Ukrainian ports under any flag after midnight on 20 July, would be considered to be participating in the military conflict by Russia.

Russia also claimed that the termination of the grain deal meant the revocation of guarantees of navigation safety.

On 18 July, Russia announced its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On 20 July, Ukraine mirrored Russia’s threats concerning shipping vessels in the Black Sea. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published a warning that, starting 21 July, all the vessels heading to Russian ports or Russia-occupied Ukrainian ports might be considered to be carrying military cargo.

